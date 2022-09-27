EXO’s D.O., Lee Se Hee and more star in the latest group poster for ‘Bad Prosecutor’

KBS 2TV's new Wednesday-Thursday drama 'Bad Prosecutor' released a group poster with the 7 main actors on September 27th. In the released poster, Shin Ara (Lee Se Hee), Oh Do-hwan (Ha Jun), Park Jae Kyung (Kim Sang Ho), Ko Jung Do (Lee Si Eon), Baek Eun Ji (Baek Bo Young), and Lee Cheol Gi (Yeon Jun Seok) convey a sense of vitality. First, EXO’s D.O. took on the role of Jin-jeong, a 'bad prosecutor' who will go down in the history of the prosecution.You can feel the 'tokki' as he smiles triumphantly as he confidently holds up his public service card at the prosecutor's office. Shin Ara (Lee Se Hee), the senior prosecutor of the Central District Prosecutor's Office 3rd Division, showed off a neat and sophisticated prosecutor's force with a neatly tied hairstyle and a black blouse. 'Ambition prosecutor' Oh Do Hwan, who wants to go up infinitely, is looking at the truth with a bitter gaze and is setting up an angle of confrontation.

Park Jae Kyung, head of the Civil Service Office of the Central Prosecutor's Office, is wearing his trademark Hoozle warm sweatshirt and T-shirt, and can't keep his mouth shut as if embarrassed. Baek Eunji shows the force of a 'fighting master' by extending his fists straight forward, fitting the nickname 'Bongcheon Dong Velociraptor'. Lee Chul Gi, a genuinely loyal prosecutor's investigator, shows his trustworthiness by running frantically, following the truth that is charged without hesitation. D.O. is a South Korean singer and actor, best known as a member of the South Korean-Chinese boy group EXO. Apart from his group's activities, D.O. has starred in various television dramas and movies such as ‘Pure Love’ (2016), ‘My Annoying Brother’ (2016), ‘Positive Physique’ (2016), ‘Room No.7’ (2017), ‘100 Days My Prince’ (2018), ‘Along with the Gods: The Two Worlds’, and ‘Swing Kids’ (2018). In 2021, he debuted as a soloist with his first extended play, ‘Empathy’. D.O. was selected by the Korean Film Council as one of the 200 Korean actors that best represent the present and future of Korea's movie scene.