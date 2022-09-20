EXO’s D.O., Lee Se Hee and more star in the serious character posters for ‘Bad Prosecutor’

First, D.O. transformed into a true detective of the Central District Prosecutor's Office, a 'sloppy prosecutor' who is a heretic who will leave a mark in the history of the prosecution. He is showing confidence that there is nothing to fear by activating the 'spark gaze' that matches the phrase "I was tested because of people like you." Like Shin A Ra, a senior prosecutor in the 3rd division of the Central District Prosecutors' Office, Lee Se Hee made a calming statement, saying, "Surely, how did an ecological disturbance species like you become a prosecutor?" . Ha Jun said, "Give me something bigger! Befitting an ace for the sword..."

On September 20th, KBS 2TV's new Wednesday-Thursday drama 'Bad Prosecutor' released character posters. In this regard, EXO’s D.O., Lee Se Hee, Ha Jun, Kim Sang Ho, Lee Si Eon, Joo Bo Young, and Kim Tae Woo showed their dignified majesty as a 'character poster' that makes it impossible to take your eyes off the rough 'bright red brush touch'.

Kim Sang Ho, who plays Park Jae Kyung, the head of the Civil Service Office of the Central Prosecutor's Office, raised curiosity vertically with his responsible remarks, "I finish my volunteer work in the service room. I won't hand it over to others!" Lee Si Eon, who is making a sad and desperate expression in front of important computer equipment, said, "Jingeom! How many documents are left of my employees?"

Joo Bo Young, who wears a purple outfit with an unconventional hairstyle, has a pose of an action master that suits the role of retired action leader Eun Ji, as well as a comment that confesses her unanimity to the truth, "Touch even a single hair..." performance was predicted. Kim Tae Woo, with his hand on his waist, scrambles as Kim Tae Ho, the chief prosecutor of the Central District Prosecutors' 3rd Division, with an expression of anger or concern, with his hand on his waist, "Jingeom, run it right! Don't worry about the back..." radiated, and made us look forward to the future.

