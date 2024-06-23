EXO's D.O. makes Lee Young Ji flustered with presence during his concert BLOOM in Taipei; Watch cute moment

EXO's D.O. collaborated with Lee Young Ji for her latest song Small Girl. In the music video, the idol and actor plants a small kiss on Lee Young Ji's cheek. During the EXO member's concert in Taipei, Lee Young Ji found it hard to meet D.O.'s eyes as she got flustered. EXO has a global fanbase so it comes as no surprise that the members have this kind of an effect on other celebrities.

Lee Young Ji gets flustered around EXO's D.O.

EXO's D.O.'s concert BLOOM in Taipei took place on June 22. Rapper Lee Young Ji also made a surprise appearance on the show. The two recently collaborated on her song Small Girl. D.O. also places a small kiss on Lee Young Ji's cheek in the video. But interestingly, Lee Young Ji was seen moving away from the EXO member as she even got nervous to meet his eyes during the concert. Even as D.O. moved towards her and patted her shoulder, she pretended not to and continued singing.

Many fans joked how this is the next romance comedy K-drama that they had been waiting for after the success of Queen of Tears and Lovely Runner.

More about EXO's D.O. and Lee Young Ji

EXO's D.O. is the talented vocalist of the group and is known for his smooth voice. Not only is he a singer, but he is also an actor and has worked in dramas like 100 Days My Prince and Bad Prosecutor.

Lee Young Ji is a South Korean rapper who made her debut in October 2019 with her single Dark Room. She also took first place in High School Rapper Season 3. The young rapper hosts a YouTube show Not Much Prepared which features mega stars like BTS’ Jin, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, Jay Park and many more.

