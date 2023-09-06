'EXO’s D.O plans to comply with the law..': Mapo Public Health Centre issues statement regarding smoking fine

In July, EXO’s D.O was in the indoor waiting room of MBC’s Music Core during their group activities for Cream Soda and a video had shown him using an electronic cigarette. After the video was released, some people raised complaints with the Mapo Public Health Centre. According to the National Health Promotion Act, smoking in a non-smoking area can cost up to 100,000 KRW.

EXO’s D.O’s smoking fine controversy:

After the post came out, Mapo Public Health Centre released an official statement saying that the individual concerned and their agency said that he used an electronic cigarette without nicotine, yet a fine was imposed in light of the fact that there was no evidence to prove that the item did not have nicotine. Since he was smoking in the broadcasting station within the non-smoking areas, he had to be fined. The authorities affirmed that the individual concerned in the situation, as a public figure, has promised to comply with the law in the future completely.

EXO’s D.O’s upcoming solo comeback:

On September 8, he will be pre-releasing the single I Do at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST) while he will be unveiling the second mini album called Expectations on September 18th. I Do is a beautiful acoustic pop song that couples D.O's one of a kind vocals with exquisite verses, and is supposed to additionally increase the excitement for the new mini album. Expectation contains a sum of 7 songs that displays D.O's. delicate personality, even in the pre-release song I Do. Beginning on September 11th, the agency intends to expand the excitement for the comeback by releasing concept teasers, highlight medley of the album and title song's music video teasers.

EXO’s D.O’s solo debut:

D.O. has won music shows and made different records on charts through his first solo album Empathy, released in July 2021. He dominated global charts, including the iTunes Top Album Chart, in sixty countries and regions. D.O. or Doh Kyung Soo is succeeding in many fields, including music, acting and entertainment. He was part of EXO's seventh full-length album EXIST, which was released in July, and showed his presence as an actor by acting in the space themed film The Moon, which premiered on September second.

