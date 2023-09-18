EXO's D.O. releases heartwarming music video for lead single Somebody; fans applaud his acting skills

D.O. from EXO has made his comeback with a brand new music video for the lead single Somebody. His album, Expectation, was released on September 18th KST, accompanied by the debut of Somebody’s music video on SM Entertainment's YouTube channel.

D.O. from EXO has made a return to the music scene with his second solo mini album, titled Expectation. The album along with its lead single, Somebody, was unveiled by SM Entertainment on September 18 KST. Somebody is a folk-pop gem that showcases D.O.'s heartfelt vocals, with lyrics that revolve around the anticipation of meeting someone who will embrace the true self.

This folk-pop track is characterized by its acoustic guitar rhythm and D.O.'s sincere vocal delivery, which conveys feelings of regret and longing after a challenging farewell. The music video for Somebody features actress Lee Jae In from the drama Racket Boys. In addition to the lead single, Expectation includes a total of seven tracks: Somebody, Wonder, I Do, Lost, Ordinary Days, The View, and an acoustic version of Lost.

Be sure to watch the captivating music video below-

EXO’S D.O.’s recent activities

D.O. will be participating in Producing Director (PD) Na Young Suk's new variety show, You Reap What You Sow, alongside Kim Woo Bin, Lee Kwang Soo, and Kim Ki Bang. The show is set to premiere on October 13 at 8:40 p.m. KST. You Reap What You Sow takes on a lighthearted documentary style, following these four stars as they embark on a farming adventure in the countryside. Given their lack of farming experience, the quartet naturally encounters challenges when tasked with plowing a small field together.

On September 8 at 6 p.m. KST, EXO's D.O. released his pre-release song, I Do, along with its music video ahead of his solo mini album, Expectation. I Do is a soothing acoustic pop track with lyrics that express heartfelt wishes on a night filled with shooting stars, yearning to spend eternity with a loved one.

The accompanying music video serves as a sequel to D.O.'s previous solo track, That's Okay, released back in July 2019. In line with the lyrics, the MV features enchanting animations depicting a couple creating joyful memories beneath a starry night sky.

Be sure to check out the music video below:

