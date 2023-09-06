EXO’s D.O. reportedly fined for smoking indoors as revealed by an online user; Controversy explained

Last month, D.O. faced criticism from Korean netizens following the circulation of a video clip that appeared to depict the idol smoking. In the video, EXO member Baekhyun was seen rehearsing in the area of a dressing room at a music show, and D.O. was allegedly observed exhaling smoke from his nose. While SM Entertainment later edited the video to remove this specific scene, the edited clips continued to circulate widely on various social media platforms.

EXO’s D.O. reportedly fined

A month later, a K-Netizen claimed to have reported the idol for indoor smoking, resulting in him receiving a fine. On September 5, an anonymous forum post with the caption stating that they (the netizen) reported Do Kyungsoo (EXO's D.O.) for smoking indoors in August was shared. The post included a screenshot of a statement from the Mapo-gu Public Health Center. According to the report, D.O. was fined under the National Health Promotion Act because he couldn't provide proof that the e-cigarette he used indoors was nicotine-free.

The statement from the health center expressed gratitude for the individual's concern for the province's overall well-being. It acknowledged the location of the smoking incident, 267 Sungam-ro (MBC Headquarters). The report mentioned that smoking is prohibited in commercial, factory, and mixed-use facilities over 1,000 square meters in size, in accordance with the National Health Promotion Act (9-4-16). It stated that Mr. Do [Censored Name] violated the act by smoking inside the broadcast station building. Although Mr. Do and his management label explained that he was using a nicotine-free e-cigarette, they couldn't provide verification, resulting in an appropriate fine for Mr. Do. Mr. Do also pledged to be a law-abiding citizen, especially as a public figure, in the future.

The statement concluded by emphasizing that the officers at the Mapo-gu Public Health Center would continue their efforts to educate residents about the risks of smoking and promote a non-smoking culture in the province. It was noted that the entire MBC headquarters, where Music Core is filmed, is designated as a non-smoking area, making D.O.'s smoking inside the TV station building a violation of the smoking ban under the National Health Enhancement Act. The fine for such a violation is reported to be up to ₩100,000 KRW (approximately $75.20 USD), as indicated on the Mapo-gu Public Health Center's website. As of now, SM Entertainment has not issued any statements regarding this alleged fine.

EXO’s D.O.’s recent activities

EXO's D.O. has unveiled a schedule and tracklist for his upcoming solo mini-album titled "기 대" (Anticipation). The announcement came on September 1 at midnight KST through EXO's official social media accounts.

Anticipation is expected to showcase D.O.'s signature warm tone, deeper sensibility, and exceptional singing talent through his music. The album is set to drop on September 18 at 6 p.m. KST.

Advertisement

While being a member of EXO, D.O. has contributed to the creation of remarkable music, and the group has delivered record-breaking songs together. In 2021, D.O. embarked on his solo journey as an artist while remaining a part of EXO. He released his debut Extended Play (EP) titled Empathy, featuring a lead single called Rose. The album encompassed a blend of acoustic pop and R&B genres and contained a total of eight tracks. Notably, D.O. wrote the lyrics for Rose and I'm Fine from the album, earning praise for his storytelling skills displayed throughout the record. Fans can eagerly anticipate his return with Anticipation as he continues to captivate listeners with his musical talents.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: EXO’s D.O. to make September comeback, drops first teaser for new album Anticipation