EXO’s D.O.’s 7-second clip of Cream Soda goes unexpectedly viral; Fans call him the epitome of 'noir'

Each member of EXO brings a unique and invaluable contribution to the group's performances, showcasing their growth over the eleven years that they have spent together. Surprisingly, it was one member, D.O., who captured the attention of fans during a Cream Soda performance, creating an unexpected and unforgettable moment.

D.O.’s viral 7-second cream soda clip

In a fan cam video of D.O.'s performance, there is a particular segment around the 1:24 mark where he momentarily moves offstage and is shrouded in darkness. Despite the dim lighting, D.O.'s confident and relaxed pose, along with his captivating presence, mesmerized viewers and garnered over 130k views on Twitter. Fans were enthralled by D.O.'s mysterious and 'noir' appearance, leading to discussions and sharing of screenshots on a forum post. The attention and admiration D.O. received for this comeback highlight his immense talent and add to the excitement surrounding EXO's new album.

Exo takes up 1-4 ranks on Billboards Hot Trending Song’s chart

Moreover, EXO's music from EXIST has made a significant impact on Billboard's Hot Trending Songs chart, which tracks real-time global music-related trends and conversations on Twitter. As of July 15, four out of the top five songs on the chart are from EXO's latest album. This accomplishment reflects the immense popularity and influence of EXO's music, capturing the attention of fans worldwide.

Cream Soda follows the success of EXO's previous No. 1 hit, Let Me In, also from the EXIST album. Released in June, Let Me In dominated the Hot Trending Songs chart on the June 24 ranking. EXO's consecutive chart-toppers demonstrate their consistent ability to create captivating music that resonates with their fans. With the release of EXIST, EXO continues to showcase its growth and evolution as a group. Their performances captivate audiences, and individual members like D.O. shine brightly, leaving an indelible impression on fans. The success of their songs on the Hot Trending Songs chart solidifies EXO's position as one of the industry's leading acts, and their achievements further amplify the excitement surrounding their latest album.

