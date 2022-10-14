EXO’s D.O.’s ‘Bad Prosecutor’ returns to high ratings; ‘Love Is For Suckers’ makes personal record

On October 14th, the 8th episode of tvN's Wednesday-Thursday drama 'Love in Contract', which aired on October 13, recorded 3.633% of the nationwide ratings based on paid households. This is a slight increase from the 2.7% recorded last time.

The drama follows Choi Sang Eun (Park Min Young) who is an attractive woman, with talent and charm. She works as a contract marriage master. Her job is to help her client have a perfect single life. She transforms herself for each of her clients. Her client Jung Ji Ho (Go Gyung Pyo) has been in a marriage contract with her for 5 years, running on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday of the week. Jung Ji Ho is a mysterious man. Her new client Kang Hae Jin (Kim Jae Young) is a popular actor. She has a marriage contract with him on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Choi Sang Eun becomes involved with her 2 clients and finds herself in a love triangle.

Bad Prosecutor:

The 4th episode of KBS 2TV's Wednesday-Thursday drama 'Bad Prosecutor', which aired on the same day, recorded 5.0% (national households). The drama is about Jin Jung (EXO’s D.O.) who works as a prosecutor. He relies sometimes on expedient action and trickery, rather than standard practices of law. At the same time, he has a deep sense of justice and conscience. He will stand on the side of the weak and fight against the wicked, extracting eye for an eye justice.

Love Is For Suckers:

The 4th episode of ENA's Wednesday-Thursday drama 'Love Is For Suckers' was counted at 1.525%. The drama follows Goo Yeo Reum (Lee Da Hee) who works as a PD for TV variety shows. She has worked as a PD for the past 10 years, but she is in a crisis due to her shows being canceled. Her next project is reality show ‘Kingdom of Love.’ She works hard to make that show a success. In her own personal life, Goo Yeo Reum is good friends with Park Jae Hoon (Choi Siwon). They have been friends for over 20 years and they are also neighbors. Park Jae Hoon is a doctor and he works for a plastic surgery clinic.

He has lost interest in his work and finding a romantic partner. To help his friend Goo Yeo Reum, he decides to take part in her reality show ‘Kingdom of Love’ as a regular cast member. While working together as a PD and cast member, they unexpectedly develop romantic feelings for each other.

ALSO READ: Love and Leashes: 3 reasons why you should watch the SNSD’s Seohyun, Lee Jun Young starrer film

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

What do you think of the dramas? Let us know in the comments below.