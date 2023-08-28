EXO’s D.O. starrer Korean movie The Moon to be available in India; Release date, where to watch, more

EXO’s D.O. will be appearing in the upcoming Korean sci-fi movie, The Moon. This epic space survival drama is slated for release in theaters worldwide and features renowned Korean actors such as Sol Kyung Gu, Park Byung Eun, EXO’s D.O., Jo Han Chul, Kim Hee Ae, and more.

Know the details about The Moon’s release

The film follows the dramatic narrative of South Korea's inaugural crewed lunar exploration mission and the challenges of isolation in space. In 2021, the confirmation was made that EXO’s D.O., Sol Kyung Gu, and Kim Hee Ae would star in the movie The Moon, and filming had commenced in the first half of the year. The film was ultimately released in theaters across South Korea on August 2, 2023. Additionally, it has been acquired for distribution in 155 countries, including India. India is poised to showcase the D.O.-starring film in its theaters starting from September 22.

The movie is a 2023 South Korean space survival drama written and directed by Kim Yong-hwa, the creative mind behind the successful Along With The Gods franchise. This venture marks Kim Yong Hwa's first step into the realm of space-themed cinema. Fans of EXO are eagerly anticipating D.O.'s presence on the grand cinematic stage.

What is the movie The Moon about?

The movie The Moon will narrate the tale of an astronaut left stranded in space and a man on Earth determinedly attempting to rescue him. D.O. will portray Sun Woo, the astronaut stranded over 384,000 kilometers away from Earth due to an unforeseen mishap, while Sol Kyung Gu will embody Jae Guk, a former space center director, who launches a rescue mission to save Sun Woo. Kim Hee Ae will take on the role of Moon Young, the chief director of the International Space Station.

D.O. shared his filming experience, expressing that the set was so astonishingly detailed that one could easily mistake it for being on the actual moon. The lunar landscape was realistically depicted, allowing for his seamless immersion in the acting. Actor Sol Kyung Gu, who plays Jae Guk and leads the rescue mission from Earth, also mentioned that watching the film on the big screen would offer an indirect experience of space—running on the moon's surface, flying, and navigating within spacecraft. With the film generating significant anticipation due to its intriguing plot and hype, audiences are eagerly awaiting its release.

Indian audiences can catch The Moon in theaters starting September 22.

Watch the official Trailer of The Moon here-

