EXO's D.O. stars in new PICS from Company Soosoo; Fans hail him as ‘CEO Kyungsoo’

EXO's D.O., also known as Kyungsoo, has recently captivated fans with his radiant presence in the latest profile pictures released by Company Soosoo. D.O.'s charming and sophisticated demeanor in the photos has led fans to affectionately dub him "CEO Kyungsoo," a nod to the aura of leadership and confidence exuded in the visuals.

EXO's D.O. reveals new photos; fans respond with "CEO Kyungsoo"

Kyungsoo, mononymously known as D.O. from superhit K-pop boy group EXO, has recently taken center stage in a series of captivating photos released by Company Soosoo, sparking immense excitement among fans. These new visuals have sparked a wave of admiration and adoration for the multi-talented artist, with fans affectionately hailing him as "CEO Kyungsoo."

The images, showcasing D.O.'s distinct charm and sophistication, have garnered widespread attention across social media platforms. Each picture exudes a sense of elegance and poise, highlighting D.O.'s innate ability to command attention and evoke a myriad of emotions effortlessly.

Fans have been quick to shower praise upon the singer-actor for his captivating presence and versatile talent, not just within the entertainment industry but also in the realm of fashion and aesthetics. The nickname "CEO Kyungsoo" affectionately refers to his commanding presence in these images, depicting him as someone in charge, exuding confidence akin to that of a chief executive officer.

EXO's D.O.'s departure from SM Entertainment

Shortly after SM Entertainment denied Chanyeol and Sehun's departure reports, news surfaced regarding D.O.'s potential exit. Reports indicated that the K-pop star would leave the agency upon contract expiry in November to establish his own company with a longtime managing director. SM Entertainment clarified that while EXO promotions remain under their purview, D.O.'s acting and solo pursuits are transitioned to his newly established company with one of their managers. Despite this, he continues contributing significantly to EXO's future endeavors.

Regarding his recent work, on September 18, the K-pop idol made a highly anticipated comeback with a new music video titled Somebody and simultaneously released his debut album, Expectation.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Billboard Music Awards 2023: NewJeans and Stray Kids deliver captivating performances; WATCH