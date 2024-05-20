EXO's D.O. surprises audience with guest appearance at Crush's May I be your May? concert; watch

EXO's D.O. surprised fans with his guest appearance at Crush's May I be your May? concert. The crowd cheered as the idol made an appearance on stage and sang a few melodies. Crush and D.O. have previously performed together at Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Joon's wedding. The EXO member revealed the funny story of how he was tricked into being a part of the concert.

EXO's D.O. stuns audience with surprise performance at Crush's concert

Crush's May I be your May? concert was held on May 18 and 19 at Yonsei Culture & Art Center. The fans present at the concert were pleasantly surprised as EXO member D.O. made a surprise appearance. The idol shared how he wanted to grab a meal with Crush but couldn't get in contact. He further explained that when Crush did reach out to him and asked if he was free on May 19, it was about having a meal together but it turned out to be a guest performance.

More about EXO's D.O. and Crush

EXO is a renowned nine-member group that is known for its overall talent in music and dancing. They rose to global fame with their hits like CALL ME BABY, Monster, and Love Shot, amongst many more. Their popularity among fans has only been increasing since their debut. D.O. is the talented vocalist of the group and is known for his smooth voice. Not only is he a singer, but he is also an actor and has worked in dramas like 100 Days My Prince and Bad Prosecutor. He released his third solo mini-album Blossom on May 7.

Crush is a popular singer and producer who made his debut in April 2014 with the single Sometimes and subsequently released his first album Crush on You in June. The singer is most well known for his K-drama soundtracks like Beautiful from Goblin and Love You With All My Heart from Queen of Tears.

