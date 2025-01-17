EXO’s D.O. takes trip down nostalgia lane and reunites with old friend in Snowfall at Night music video; watch

EXO’s D.O. made his comeback with a wonderful winter ballad titled Snowfall at Night. The digital single came with an animated music video, showcasing two characters enjoying their time on a field of snow.

On January 17, 2025, at 6 PM KST, EXO’s D.O. unveiled the music video for his latest digital single, Snowfall at Night. This winter track captures the nostalgic essence of revisiting cherished childhood memories. The animated video beautifully portrays a journey down memory lane, beginning with a man riding a train to a whimsical place aptly named Nostalgia. There, he transforms from an adult back into a child, showcasing his return to the golden days of his youth.

The heartwarming visuals continue as he reunites with an old friend, a penguin and together they frolic in a snowy wonderland. The lyrics reflect on the joy and the treasured moments shared with friends. As the video concludes, he returns to his adult form and boards the train once more, signifying the bittersweet cycle of remembering and moving forward.

Watch the Snowfall at Night music video:

Debuting alongside EXO in 2012, D.O. left SM Entertainment after a decade of collaboration and established his own entertainment agency, Company Soosoo. In 2024, the artist released his third solo album, BLOSSOM, featuring the title track, Mars. Additionally, he embarked on his first-ever solo concert tour, titled Bloom. The tour kicked off on June 8, 2024, in Seoul.

The K-pop star has also appeared in several notable K-dramas, including 100 Days My Prince, Dear My Room, Bad Prosecutor, and more. He has starred in several successful films as well, such as Swing Kids and The Moon, among others.

Kyungsoo will also be appearing in the movie Secret: Untold Melody alongside Won Jin Ah and Shin Ye Eun. He takes on the role of Yu Jun, a promising pianist who is forced to give up his passion due to a wrist injury. Seeking treatment, he returns to Korea and enrolls in his father’s college, where he meets a woman and falls in love. The film is set to hit theaters on January 28, 2025.

Moreover, the EXO member will also star in the K-drama series The Manipulated alongside Ji Chang Wook. The series is expected to be released sometime in 2025.

