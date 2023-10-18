EXO's D.O. to leave SM Entertainment following contract expiration; To continue with group activities

EXO’s D.O. is officially parting ways with SM Entertainment to launch his own company. Best known as the main vocalist of EXO, D.O. is departing from his longstanding association with the agency, to embark on a new chapter in his career. Upon the news surfacing on social media, SM Entertainment briefly responded while confirming the reports.

EXO's D.O. to part ways with SM Entertainment

Just a day after SM Entertainment refuted the reports of Chanyeol and Sehun leaving the agency, some media outlets broke the news about D.O.’s departure. The reports stated that the K-pop idol would be leaving the agency to start his own company along with his longtime managing director. This will happen after his contract expires in November this year. Meanwhile, the K-pop idol will continue working as a member of EXO and will significantly contribute to their future projects.

Responding to the same SM Entertainment said “D.O.'s exclusive contract will end in early November. Following discussions, we have mutually decided that while EXO promotions will remain with SM Entertainment, his acting and solo endeavors will be managed through his newly established company with one of our managers". On the work front, the K-pop idol on September 18, released his much-awaited comeback with a brand new music video for his single Somebody. That same day, he released his debut album, Expectation.

EXO’s Chanyeol and Sehun to continue with SM Entertainment

A day before, a few reports claimed that Chanyeol and Sehun wouldn’t be extending their contracts with SM Entertainment post-expiration. The reports also suggested that the K-pop idols will be signing some exclusive contracts with different agencies.

In response to the report, SM Entertainment straightforwardly rubbished all the claims. They also underlined that the agreements that EXO members signed at the end of the previous year are still in force. However, the company also stated that as long as one’s personal pursuit is concerned, members have the liberty and consent to take on those activities through their respective companies. Provided that they adhere to the conditions specified in their current exclusive contracts with SM.

