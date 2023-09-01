EXO’s D.O. to make September comeback, drops first teaser for new album Anticipation

EXO's D.O. dropped a new teaser for Anticipation, his upcoming second solo mini-album. The album will be released on September 18 at 6 p.m. KST. The announcement was made on EXO's official social media accounts at midnight. His upcoming second mini-album Anticipation is said to reflect EXO D.O.'s warm tone, deeper sensibility, and outstanding singing ability through music.

EXO D.O. to release second mini-album Anticipation

Following the announcement made on EXO’s official channel, EXO’s D.O. is returning with new music once again, proving his extraordinary vocal abilities. His upcoming album Anticipation is said to have seven emotional songs. D.O. made his debut in the K-pop music industry with the group EXO under SM Entertainment. As an EXO member, D.O. has worked on some amazing music and the group has released record-breaking songs together. It was in 2021 when D.O. made his solo debut as an artist while still being a member of EXO. He released his first Extended Play (EP) titled Empathy with a lead single called Rose. The album was under the genres - acoustic pop and R&B. Empathy had eight tracks. EXO D.O. wrote the lyrics for Rose and I'm Fine from the album. He was praised for his storytelling ability throughout the album.

EXO D.O.’s more solo projects

Apart from music, D.O. has also been active in the acting industry. He has played lead roles in some of the K-dramas. He made his acting debut in 2019 with the movie titled Cart. He also gave an original soundtrack titled Crying Out for the movie. Later, he made his K-drama debut with a supporting role in It's Okay, That's Love. He was nominated for the Best New Actor award at the 51st Baeksang Arts Award. Since then D.O. has acted in many series and films. His first lead role was in 100 Days My Prince playing a crown prince. The series was a commercial success in South Korea. D.O. enlisted in the South Korean military in 2019 and was discharged in 2021.

Recently, EXO's D.O. made an appearance in SBS's variety show, No Math School Trip by the former director of Running Man. If you haven't heard his first EP titled Empathy, go listen to it before Anticipation arrives. I'd suggest to start by listening to Rose first.

