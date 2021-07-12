  1. Home
EXO's D.O revealed teaser schedule for his upcoming debut album; Will contain 6 unique tracks & 2 bonus songs

We have some fresh updates on EXO member D.O's upcoming solo debut album? Read on to find out.
Mumbai
EXO's DO poses for the black & white concept photo for Empathy EXO's DO poses for the black & white concept photo for Empathy (Pic credit - SM Entertainment)
A couple of days back, EXO-Ls trended 'D.O deserves better', demanding better treatment for EXO member D.O. It seems like SM Entertainment has heard fans' plea as we are finally getting more information on D.O's upcoming solo debut album, Empathy! D.O unveiled the official teaser schedule for Empathy and revealed what fans can look forward to ahead of his first solo album.

The teaser is a bright and colourful image, in stark contrast to the 'black and white' teaser image he shared previously. Beautiful flowers adorn the picture as the camera rests on D.O's flawless face! According to the schedule, starting July 15, they will release various contents up until the official release of the album. This includes 'Mood Sampler', 'Concept Images', 'MV Teaser', 'Highlight Medley' and finally, album and MV release!

You can check out the teaser schedule below:

Not just that, EXO-Ls will be delighted to know that Empathy will include a total of eight unique and diverse songs that includes six tracks and 2 bonus songs added to the official discography of Empathy! D.O is the sixth member in EXO to have a solo album and knowing his honey-like vocals, we are certain that Empathy will be beautiful! Empathy will release on July 26 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST).

ALSO READ: EXO’s D.O. is all set to drop his first solo album and we can’t keep calm

When is DO releasing Empathy?
Empathy will release on July 26 at 2:30 pm IST.

Credits :SM Entertainment

