EXO's D.O. scores big with his 1st solo album 'Empathy' topping iTunes Top Album Chart in 59 Countries

Congratulations are in order for EXO's D.O! The talented and charming vocalist released his debut solo album titled 'Empathy' yesterday on July 26 at 2:30 pm IST. D.O released the official music video for the album titled, 'Rose' on YouTube and Naver TV SMTOWN official channels. The title song 'Rose' is an acoustic folk genre song with a cheerful guitar rhythm, and the lyrics were written by D.O. himself and it certainly, seems like D.O.'s efforts have paid off handsomely as 'Empathy' has topped the iTunes charts around the world!

'Empathy' went on to top iTunes Top Albums charts in at least 59 countries including India, USA, Canada, Austria, New Zealand, Hong Kong and Japan amongst other countries. The album also ranked number 1 on domestic daily album charts such as Hanteo Chart, Synnara Record, HOTTRACKS. In China, 'Empathy' topped Digital Album Sales Charts on QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music.

'Empathy' contains six unique and diverse tracks and two bonus songs, just for fans. The official tracklist includes 'I'm gonna love you (feat. Wonstein)', 'My Love', 'It's Love', 'Dad', 'I'm Fine', and two bonus tracks. Two bonus tracks are the English version of 'Rose' and 'Si Fueras Mia', meaning 'If you were mine' in Spanish. D.O.'s rich and velvety vocals have certainly done justice to this magical and heartfelt album. Congratulations to D.O.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: EXO’s D.O. makes a love confession using his flowery vocals in the new MV ‘Rose’

Did you enjoy listening to 'Empathy'? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.