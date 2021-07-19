EXO's D.O unveils tracklist for upcoming solo debut 'Empathy'; CONFIRMS collaboration with rapper Wonstein

Rapper Wonstein, who is a member of Yoo Jae Suk's latest project group 'MSG Wannabe', will be featuring in EXO's D.O's upcoming mini-album. Read on to find out.

With each passing day, our excitement for EXO's D.O's upcoming mixtape is also increasing! Earlier this month, the talented and handsome vocalist took to social media to announce his debut solo album, 'Empathy' with a nostalgic 'black & white' themed picture. Eventually, it was revealed that his new album will be titled, 'Empathy' and will feature six unique and diverse tracks and two bonus songs for fans to cherish. Since then, we have been getting mood-teasers, concept photos and dreamy pictures establishing the unique tone of 'Empathy'.

D.O has finally unveiled the official tracklist for 'Empathy' which features the title track 'Rose' penned by D.O himself. The song is an acoustic folk song meant to flutter the hearts of the listeners as told by SM Entertainment. Besides that, the official tracklist includes 'I'm gonna love you (feat. Wonstein)', 'My Love', 'It's Love', 'Dad', 'I'm Fine', and two bonus tracks. Two bonus tracks are the English version of 'Rose' and 'Si Fueras Mia', meaning 'If you were mine' in Spanish. Going by the singer's rich and velvety vocals, we can assure you that 'Empathy' will evoke all sorts of beautiful emotions in you and D.O's textured and heartfelt vocals will elevate the magic of the songs even further.

You can check out D.O's tweet below:

Meanwhile, D.O confirmed that rapper Wonstein, who is a member of Yoo Jae Suk's latest project group 'MSG Wannabe', will be featuring in EXO's D.O's upcoming mini-album! Wonstein will collaborate with D.O on the track, 'I'm Gonna Love You'. This track features a medium tempo pop song with rhythmical guitar sounds and a catchy melody. EXO-Ls are certainly excited for this interesting collaboration and how their unique voices blend to create this beautiful song. 'Empathy' releases on July 26 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST).

When is DO releasing Empathy? Empathy will release on July 26 at 2:30 pm IST.

