EXO’s EXIST becomes their only album to cross 1 million first-week sales; Tops iTunes Charts in 66 countries

On July 10, EXO's seventh regular album, EXIST and title track Cream Soda, was released. According to Hanteo Chart, the album became a million-seller on the day it was released. As of July 9, the absolute number of pre-orders alone surpassed 1.6 million, breaking their own record, so EXO's expansion to the million-seller record was anticipated right off the bat. The album sold one million copies on its release day, demonstrating their unwavering popularity.

EXO’s popularity on music charts:

As they debuted at number one in various charts, their extent of popularity was seen in the form of topping charts right after release. In iTunes Charts, their album came out at no. 1 in 66 countries, including Japan, France, Spain, Germany, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, the Netherlands, Sweden, Austria, Greece, Australia, Denmark, Singapore, Taiwan, Finland, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines, and Indonesia. In addition, they ranked first on the digital album sales charts of China's QQ Music and Kugou Music, achieving remarkable results on the Korean music charts. EXO's most recent album emerged to the world after a ton of twists in the road.

EXO’s 11th anniversary:

This year, EXO marked the 11th anniversary of their debut. During the members' military services, EXO had focused on individual activities like solo albums, acting, and variety shows rather than group albums. At the beginning of 2023, the group said, 'EXO is coming back'. They held a fan meeting in April for the first time in about four and a half years, hinting at the full album. In a circumstance where the comeback plan had been deferred a little, the individuals began getting ready for it once more, however this time, members Baekhyun, Xiumin, and Chen told their agency SM Entertainment of the end of their contracts, causing conflict. Preparations for EXO's comeback continued in a strange atmosphere while the three inquired about the contract period and settlement. They began filming for a group reality show, and the planned activities, like making a music video. While the album planning process for the rebound was in progress in a dubious environment, SM Entertainment, Baekhyun, Xiumin, and Chen agreed.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: EXO’s D.O. is finally on Instagram after 11 years of debut; See where to follow, first post, and more