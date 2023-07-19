EXO's EXIST surpasses 1.56 million orders in first week of release; achieves massive seller status for group

With the release of EXIST, EXO continues their impressive march towards a career-high, surpassing their own records. On July 10th, K-pop sensation EXO achieved an impressive feat by becoming the 7th million-seller with their highly anticipated 7th regular album titled EXIST.

EXO's EXIST Album Breaks Records

The album's release saw a monumental response, with over 1.07 million copies sold on the day of its launch, as reported by Hanteo Chart, a renowned record sales aggregation site. Furthermore, the Initial Chodong (first week after release) sales recorded an astounding 1,562,649 copies, once again confirming EXO's unwavering popularity and solid power within the music industry.

Prior to the album's release, the group secured a staggering 1.6 million pre-orders alone, making it the highest Initial Chodong sales in EXO's history. This achievement further cements their status as one of the most influential and dominant forces in the K-pop world. The album secured the top spot on the iTunes Top Album Chart in an impressive 70 regions worldwide, including the highly coveted Worldwide iTunes Album Chart. In addition, it dominated the Chinese music market by reaching #1 on both the QQ Music and Kugou Music Digital Album Sales Charts.

EXO's Legacy as Pioneers of the 3rd Generation K-pop

EXO, often regarded as a 2.5th generation K-pop group, played a pivotal role in shaping the foundation for the worldview that emerged during the 3rd generation of K-pop groups. Since their first full-length album release in 2013, which marked their debut as a million-seller, the group has consistently demonstrated unparalleled presence, making them a regular album million-seller, an outstanding milestone in the K-pop industry.

EXO's impact on K-pop history is undeniable, with their iconic track 'Growl' (2013) setting a new standard for group performances. The music video, filmed in a one-take format, not only showcased their flawless dance moves but also received praise for its captivating visual beauty. From 'Addiction' to 'Love Shot,' EXO continued to release high-quality performances that earned them recognition and a dedicated global fanbase.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: EXO's Travel to the World on a Ladder season 4 secures August release; Fans excited for their grand comeback