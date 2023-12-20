EXO's First Snow hits No.1 on Melon’s Top 100 one decade later; members Chanyeol, Suho, more join viral trend

A decade after its release, EXO's cherished winter B-side track, First Snow, has surged to the top of Melon's Top 100 chart. On that very night, numerous EXO members took to Instagram to share their own renditions of the First Snow dance challenge.

As of now, seven out of the nine EXO members have participated in the group's First Snow challenge, sparking anticipation among fans for D.O.'s version of the trend. Fans are also hopeful that Kai, who is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service, might find a way to join in the challenge as well.

First Snow by EXO tops Melon chart

On December 19, at 10 PM KST, 6:30 PM IST EXO's 2013 song First Snow claimed the top spot on Melon's Top 100 chart. Originally released as a B-side on their 2013 winter mini-album Miracles in December, the song has become an annual tradition, consistently re-entering Korean music charts each year around the first snowfall.

This year, its popularity has soared even higher, thanks to a trending dance challenge set to a sped-up version of the track. As the year-end holiday season unfolds, First Snow has experienced a remarkable resurgence in popularity, captivating listeners with its heartwarming carol vibes.

The lyrics of "첫눈" or First Snow beautifully capture the emotions evoked by the first snowfall, weaving a narrative of longing, nostalgia, and love. The song delves into the bittersweet emotions associated with the onset of winter and the descent of the first snowflakes. Serving as a metaphor, it symbolizes personal experiences, relationships, and emotions that are intensified during this season.The EXO members' heartfelt vocals skillfully convey a range of emotions, ranging from profound longing and melancholy to the optimism of hope and yearning.

Listen to First Snow here-

EXO members take on First Snow challenge

On the night when First Snow secured its top spot on the chart, several EXO members took to Instagram to share their own versions of the First Snow challenge. Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin collaborated on a heartwarming video, while Chanyeol added his own delightful twist by including his dog in the challenge. Suho, in addition to posting his challenge, celebrated the song's No. 1 position on Melon in a separate post.

Baekhyun also treated EXO-Ls to an unexpected gift by revealing some exciting plans for 2024. In the caption of his dance performance of First Snow, Baekhyun dropped hints about upcoming events, including an EXO fan meeting, his solo fan meeting, a solo concert, fan gifts, and more.

Previously, both Sehun and Lay had taken on the challenge earlier in the month. Notably, other prominent idol groups such as Purple Kiss, Kep1er, M.O.N.T, BOYNEXTDOOR, BLACKSWAN, ATEEZ, ITZY, aespa, and more enthusiastically joined the viral trend as well.

