EXO's First Snow trends decade after release; ATEEZ, BOYNEXTDOOR, ITZY and more participate

First Snow, a beloved seasonal favorite, has made its annual return to music charts with the onset of the first snowfall. Interestingly, Korean listeners embraced this cherished melody even before the snow arrived, prompted by the early chill of winter. Notably, the song has now gone viral among idols and locals alike, with many participating in a coordinated dance to its catchy tune.

First Snow by EXO sparks dance trend

Following the first snowfall in Korea, Hwang Sehun shared a video of himself dancing to First Snow by EXO with snowflakes gently falling around him. His choreography quickly gained popularity, leading to a wave of participation in the dance challenge by K-pop idols and their fans.

Notable idol groups like Purple Kiss, Kep1er, M.O.N.T, BOYNEXTDOOR, BLACKSWAN, ATEEZ, ITZY, aespa and more enthusiastically joined in on this viral trend. The widespread engagement with the challenge has significantly elevated the visibility of the First Snow soundtrack on platforms like Instagram and TikTok.

Advertisement

Sehun and Lay from EXO also took part in the challenge, garnering over millions of views and receiving a lot of love from their fans, known as EXOLs. Moreover, other EXO members expressed their intention to join in and dance to the First Snow challenge as a group. As a result of this viral trend, First Snow has climbed to the 2nd position on Melon's Hot 100 chart.

In 2022, Lay officially departed from SM Entertainment but assured his continued support whenever his fellow members needed him. However, confusion arose about Lay's status as an EXO member due to changes on the SM Entertainment website. A recent update featuring Lay participating in the trend appears to have alleviated some concerns among fans.

More about First Snow by EXO

First Snow was initially released in 2013 as part of EXO's Christmas album titled "Miracles in December." Since then, the song has become a classic that consistently charts on Korean music streaming sites every December, showcasing its enduring popularity.

Centered around the theme of reminiscing about past love, First Snow is a Christmas K-pop song that delves into feelings of regret and memories that arise as winter sets in. Despite the somewhat gloomy lyrics, the song carries a sense of hopefulness, evident in its uplifting music and production. The portrayal of snow, though it may seem somber, is also strangely comforting, symbolizing the promise of better days ahead.

Listen to the song here-

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS' Jungkook, Jimin and V, EXO's Kai, SHINee's Key, and more: Vote for best male K-pop soloist in 2023