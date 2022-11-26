EXO’s former member Kris Wu sentenced 13 years in prison for rape; Found guilty for tax evasion

On November 25th, a Chinese court sentenced Chinese-Canadian pop star Kris Wu (32), who was a member of the group EXO , to 13 years in prison for sexual assault and other charges. The Chaoyang District Court in Beijing sentenced Kris Wu to 11 years and 6 months for sexual assault in 2020, and 1 year for "gathering a crowd to commit a sexually promiscuous act" in a 2018 case in which he allegedly assaulted two drunken women. He said he was sentenced to 10 months.

The sentence:

The court said the three victims in the rape case were also drunk and unable to resist, and said Kris Wu would be deported immediately after serving a full 13 years in prison. The court added that it "has made this judgment in accordance with the facts, the nature of the crime, the circumstances and the harmful consequences."

Kris Wu's charges:

Kris Wu was accused of sexually assaulting three women in the same manner, including sexually assaulting a drunken woman at his home in November-December 2020. In addition, on July 1, 2018, he was charged with colluding with another person at his home and engaging in lewd behavior with two women. The court said, "Kris's actions fall under the crime of rape and lewdness, so he must be punished according to the law." Kris was placed in criminal custody (similar to arrest) for rape on July 31 last year.

The trial against Kris Wu began last June, but was held behind closed doors to protect the privacy of the victims. Chinese police detained him during an investigation into online comments claiming that "Kris Wu had repeatedly seduced young women and had sex with them since August of last year." Revelations of his sexual assault followed when a teenage girl accused Kris Wu of sexually assaulting her while she was drunk last year.

Tax evasion charges:

After being sentenced, Kris Wu was also found guilty of tax evasion. In 2019 and 2020, Kris Wu had been siphoning funds through domestic and foreign corporations. He was given a penalty of 84 million dollars.

