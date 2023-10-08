EXO’s Growl music video reaches new milestone; surpasses 300 million views

EXO is a renowned nine-member group which is known for their overall talent in music and dancing. They rose to global fame with their hits like CALL ME BABY, Monster and Love Shot amongst many more. Their popularity amongst fans has only been increasing since their debut. On October 8, the group’s song Growl surpassed 300 million views on YouTube.

EXO’s Growl receives 300 million views

EXO made their debut with their track MAMA in 2012 and since then have been achieving new milestones with every release. The group’s popularity is such that even their older songs never go out of trend and keep the fans hooked on them. On October 8, their track Growl surpassed 300 million views on YouTube. The song was released on August 5 2013. It was released in both Korean and Chinese. Growl is a part of the repackaged edition of their first studio album XOXO. It is an iconic piece and was even performed at the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang. Growl is their 5th music video to attain this feat. Other songs that have crossed the 300 million mark are Monster, Love Shot, Ko Ko Bop and CALL ME BABY.

EXO’s recent activities

EXO was back with a bang in July earlier this year with their seventh album EXIST. The pre-release track Let Me In and Hear Me Out was released in June. Cream Soda was the lead song of this album. The video features the seven members of the group Xiumin, Suho, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, D.O.i and Sehun. Kai wasn’t able to join for the video as he is serving in the military. Lay was also missing from this album and his last group activity was with Don’t Fight the Feeling in 2021. This album was EXO’s first release as a group in nearly two years.

