EXO’s Kai and Sehun confirmed to debut as new unit in December 2026; Report

EXO fans have a reason to celebrate as members Kai and Sehun are officially collaborating for a new musical venture. The much-loved duo, popularly known as the '94z', is all set to make its debut as a unit this December. The announcement has already sparked excitement among fans, who are eager to see the two performers share the stage in a new avatar.

According to Newsen, Kai and Sehun are preparing to launch their first official unit project next month. Following the reports, their agency, SM Entertainment, confirmed the development and shared details about the upcoming release. The agency stated, “Kai and Sehun will release their first mini album this December as a new unit of EXO. We ask for your continued interest and anticipation.”

Kai and Sehun are called the '94z'; Here's why

Born in 1994, Kai and Sehun share a special bond that has earned them the affectionate nickname '94z' among EXO-Ls. While the two have primarily showcased their talents as members of EXO, their camaraderie and on-screen chemistry have also stood out during their individual activities. Their upcoming unit debut will mark their first official musical collaboration as a duo, making the project particularly exciting for fans.

Kai and Sehun’s previous collaborations

The two idols have previously reunited on several occasions outside EXO's group promotions. Last year, Sehun surprised fans by making a special appearance at Kai's solo concert, where the duo delivered a joint performance. Their reunion was warmly received by fans, who had been looking forward to seeing them perform together again.

In January, Sehun also appeared on Jeongwating, a spin-off of the popular web variety show Jeongwaja (Changing Majors), hosted by Kai. More details about the release are awaited.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

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