EXO's Kai & Baekhyun explore outerspace in striking concept photos for special album Don't Fight The Feeling

EXO has revealed more individual photos of their members. Read on to find out.

We are a couple of weeks away from EXO's highly anticipated comeback and our excitement levels are over the roof! Don’t Fight The Feeling, their upcoming special album celebrating the ninth anniversary of their debut. This special release also marks EXO’s first comeback in over a year and a half, since they last released Obsession in 2019. The first set of fiery concept photos featuring D.O and Xiumin released on May 24 at midnight KST, now we have a new set of concept photos featuring Baekhyun and Kai.

EXO's Baekhyun and Kai explore a new planet in the concept photos for their special album Don't Fight The Feeling. Baekhyun, who is currently serving in the military, participated in the making of the album before departing to the military. Baekhyun looks stunning in a tye and dye outfit and black boots, his gorgeous visuals getting the much-deserved spotlight. Kai, who is busy pursuing his solo activities looks smouldering and handsome in the new concept photos. His fiery orange hair complementing his all-black outfit to the tee!

You can check out the concept photos below:

Meanwhile, the EXO game show 'I’ll Show You - EXO Arcade Season 2' will be released on May 31st. There will be a total of 6 episodes, uploaded on EXO's YouTube channel. In the second members Xiumin, D.O., Baekhyun, Chanyeol, Kai, and Sehun will appear and partake in interesting games and lots of fun, just for EXO-Ls. Don’t Fight the Feeling is due out on June 7 at 6 p.m. KST.

ALSO READ: Make a pizza & we will predict which EXO member's teaser will be unveiled next

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

EXO-L, which members' concept photo will be unveiled next? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :SM Entertainment

Share your comment ×