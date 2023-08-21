EXO's Kai, Chanyeol, NCT's Doyoung, and Gong Myung unite to support Suho's Mozart musical

EXO’s Suho has been playing the lead role of Wolfgang Mozart in the musical Mozart, which premiered on June 14th and will continue in the role until August 22nd. Since the beginning, his fellow EXO members have been there to witness his talent, support him, and applaud him.

Kai and Chanyeol went to watch Suho's Mozart along with NCT's Doyoung and actor Gong Myung

Recently, EXO members Chanyeol and Kai attended the musical Mozart to watch Suho's performance alongside fellow K-pop idol NCT’s Doyoung and actor Gong Myung, who is Doyoung's brother. They were present to witness Suho’s acting on stage and provide support throughout the performance. Fans were both excited and moved by the presence of EXO members, showcasing their solidarity with Suho in his solo pursuits. arlier, Suho had expressed his profound love for music, drawing a parallel between his passion and Mozart's dedication to his art. This connection further solidified Suho's commitment as he took on the lead role in the musical production.

Suho has been cast in the titular role for the seventh season of the musical. It's noteworthy that Suho is not new to theatrical performances. Prior to this engagement, he showcased his talent in productions like School OZ, The Last Kiss, and The Man Who Loves. In addition to Chanyeol and Kai, other celebrities such as 2AM's Seulong, Lee Chaeyeon, and Kim So Hyun have also extended their support for Suho's musical by attending his performances. In a show of encouragement, Lee Soo Man, the former SM Entertainment producer, sent a coffee cart to Suho to support his new musical endeavor. Notably, several other EXO members, including Xiumin, Chen, Baekhyun, Sehun, and D.O., also attended Suho's musical to demonstrate their unwavering support.

Advertisement

Chanyeol and Kai were also warmly greeted by numerous fans who captured these cherished moments with their favorite artists. Kai's striking visuals and impeccable sense of style garnered significant appreciation, leaving fans swooning over their remarkable appearance.

Observant fans took note of the amusing manner in which Kai held his phone, appearing as though he might accidentally drop it.

Furthermore, the sight of Chanyeol on his bike garnered admiration, as fans admired his handsome appearance while cheering him on. Interestingly, many fans couldn't help but notice that after the show concluded, Chanyeol left his bike behind and departed with Kai, a humorous detail that amused many. The presence of these beloved artists added an extra layer of enjoyment to the experience of witnessing Suho's musical for the fans.

EXO’s recent activities

Apart from the recent Musical, Suho is starring in the JTBC K-drama Behind Your Touch in a leading role. The group also had a comeback recently on July 10th with their seventh studio album titled Exist. The album features two pre-release singles: Let Me In and Hear Me Out. Alongside these two songs are Cream Soda, the titular song accompanied by a music video, Regret It, Private Party, Cinderella, No Makeup, Love Fool, and Another Day, making a total of nine songs for the album.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: EXO releases Cream Soda recording behind the scenes; Fans get emotional seeing Kai and praise his vocals