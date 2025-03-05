EXO's Kai confirmed to make solo comeback after 2 years with mini-album in April; SM Ent shares details

Kai from EXO and SuperM is slated to make his much-awaited solo comeback after returning to civilian life following completion of mandatory national duties. He will be releasing his fourth mini-album next month. It will mark his return to the music scene after two years, with his last project being his third extended play Rover, released in March 2023. The news of the comeback was shared by K-media Star News on March 5 and following that, Kai's agency, SM Entertainment also commented on the same.

The management company confirmed the news' authenticity on the same day to South Korean media outlet, Dispatch. SM Entertainment said, "Kai is preparing a new mini album with the goal of making a comeback in April." They also revealed the production commencement period for the comeback project. "He will be filming a music video for the new song next week." Generating huge excitement regarding the upcoming musical offering of the EXO member, they made a request– "Please look forward to it."

Kai got discharged from his 21-month mandatory service on February 10, 2025. His fellow group members Suho, Chanyeol and Baekhyun, gave him a warm welcome to his civilian life. Kai began his alternative service as a social service worker on May 11, 2023. Just like his surprise comeback revelation, his enlistment news was a shocker for fans as well, as it was announced just a week before he started his service. Back then, the artist admitted that the enlistment news was sudden for him as well.

Two months prior to that, on March 13, the K-pop idol dropped his third mini-album, Rover. It received immense love from fans, with the EP's title track of the same name, being the most popular one among the six tracks. Rover was praised by critics for its innovative sound, strong production quality, and Kai's confident delivery, highlighting his evolution as a solo artist. It is a catchy, groovy track with an emphasis on rhythm. It features lyrics about finding liberation and embracing the unknown. With the exciting news of his new music out of wraps, fans are eagerly looking forward to what the artist has in store for them.