EXO’s Kai displays his bewitching visuals in the new teasers for upcoming solo album Rover

Kai of the group 'EXO' presents a candid charm through the new mini-album 'Rover'.

On the 2nd, according to his agency SM Entertainment, a teaser photo of Kai's third mini-album 'Rover', which will be released at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST) on March 13th, was released on the same day. 'Black Mirror' in this album is a hip-hop R&B genre song featuring a unique 808 bass and drum pattern. The lyrics use the keyword 'Black Mirror', which means the display screen is turned off and throws a question into the daily life of modern people who rely on stimulating content.

Another b-side song, 'Bomba', is a dance genre song with rhythmic reggaeton beats and addictive synth riffs. This album includes a total of 6 songs in various atmospheres, including the title song 'Rover', and one can see Kai's music and performance that have developed further. Previously, The 'Rover' teaser image and mood sampler video, which were released, amplified curiosity about the album with Kai's chic and intense visuals against the backdrop of a mysterious spiral space. In addition, as the title song of this album, 'Rover', is a song that tells the story of a 'wanderer' who frees himself from restraining gazes and lives freely, various teaser contents related to Kai's superpower 'instantaneous movement' in the EXO worldview will be additionally released.

According to SM Entertainment on the 1st, EXO will hold a fan meeting 'EXO' CLOCK' to commemorate the 11th anniversary of their debut in Seoul on April 8-9. On March 15th and 16th, a fan meeting will be held at Veruna Dome in Saitama, Japan. It's been 5 years since they’ve held a fan meeting locally. In this fan meeting, all 8 members of EXO including Suho, Xiumin, Chen, Chanyeol, D.O, Kai, and Sehun, as well as Baekhyun, who was recently released, will participate. This is EXO's first full group activity since the title song 'Love Shot' in the regular 5th repackage album released in December 2018. EXO is also releasing a new album this year. It seems that the regular 7th album will be released.

