EXO’s Kai enlisting for mandatory military service on THIS date

On May 3rd, SM Entertainment said, "We have come to deliver sudden news related to Kai's military service. After receiving the letter, he was given an alternative service as a social worker. We respect Kai's intention to quietly enlist on the same day, so we will not disclose the location and time of enlistment, and we ask for the understanding of fans as we will not hold a separate event on the same day. We will inform you about the upcoming EXO album as soon as it is sorted out.” they added. He will be enlisting on May 11.

About Kai:

Kai, who debuted in 2012 with EXO-K's single album '`What Is Love' EXO-K Prologue 1st Single, was born in January 1994 and is 30 years old in Korea this year. In preparation for EXO comeback prior to his military service, it appears that he received the letter ahead of schedule.

Kai’s activities:

Kai recently appeared on a Bulgarian show, talking about Rover. This talk show appearance was specially conducted by bTV, as Kai's third mini-album title song 'Rover', released in March, is receiving an explosive response in Bulgaria. In particular, bTV said that as a superstar in the billion-dollar K-pop industry, Kai studied dance since childhood and today dominates the world stage with amazing dance performances. Whenever he appears, fans around the world are full of cheers. Kai's 'Rover', which developed the song of Bulgarian singer Dara, became a hot topic on various social media and became a definite hit song. In addition, when asked about the production process of 'Rover', Kai said that DARA's 'Mr. Rover' was a song specialized for female vocals. He pondered for a long time on whether he could complete it in a better way that would compliment the song, because he tried to include his personal experience in 'Rover'.”

Rover:

Kai's third mini-album 'Rover' had 2 winss on music broadcasts, topped on the circle weekly chart twice, 1st place on the iTunes Top Album Chart in 50 regions worldwide, 1st place on the Worldwide iTunes Album Chart, and 1st place on the QQ Music Digital Album Sales Chart in China and music video charts, including the global and Korean categories, sweeping domestic and foreign charts.

ALSO READ: BTS’ V and Jungkook to make solo debuts this year? Rumors fly on Twitter as HYBE releases reports

Advertisement