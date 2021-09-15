EXO's Kai has been chosen to represent 'Seoul Fashion Week Spring 2022' as global ambassador

Good news for EXO-Ls! EXO's Kai has been chosen as the global ambassador for 'Seoul Fashion Week Spring 2022'. On September 14, the city of Seoul officially announced that from October 7 to 15, 2022 S/S Seoul Fashion Week will be held digitally in a contact-free fashion. It will be held using fashion films from Seoul’s historical landmarks.

Organizers of this year’s event shared their excitement about having EXO's Kai on board. They stated that their ambassador Kai has global recognition and fans all over the world and expect him will raise awareness about Seoul Fashion Week, as well as interest in Seoul! Not just that, this year's theme is an interesting one as well! Seoul Fashion Week Spring 2022, will capture Seoul’s “past-present-future” by taking the runway to the city’s historical landmarks, such as traditional Korean palaces like the iconic Gyeongbuk Palace. This season’s fashion will be presented through 37 digital “fashion films” that will give viewers all over the world a creative way to experience the history and culture of Seoul! 'Seoul Fashion Week Song 2022' can be watched on its official website as well as on YouTube.

Meanwhile, EXO's Kai will feature on Netflix's new original variety show titled, 'From The New World' (working title) and release it by the end of the year. The new variety show will feature Lee Seung Gi, Jo Bo Ah, Eun Ji Won and Park Na Rae alongside Kai as the official cast members. We cannot wait!

