EXO’s Kai is a gorgeous angel in the schedule poster for solo release Rover; MV to release on March 13

The schedule poster, which was released on the 24th on EXO's various social media accounts, raised expectations as it contained Kai's intense visuals as well as a variety of content opening schedules such as mood samplers, teaser images, and music video teasers. This album contains a total of 6 songs, including her title song of the same name, 'Rover', and you can see the unique music and performance of the upgraded 'world class performer' Kai. Meanwhile, Kai's third mini-album 'Rover' will be released on March 13th at 6pm on various music sites such as Flo, Melon, Genie, iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify, QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music. It will also be released as an album on the same day.

'Kai Japan Special Live 2023' was held four times in three cities, Japan, Nagoya, Osaka, and Yokohama, from January 28 to 31. In this concert, Kai performed songs from his first solo album, such as 'Mmmh', ', Reason', ', Ride or Die', and songs from his second mini album, such as 'Vanilla' and 'To Be Honest'. In addition, he performed the title song 'Electric Kiss' of her first full-length album in Japan as well as a medley of EXO's hit songs, such as 'Love Shot' and 'Tempo', in his own style. Kai ended the performance by expressing his feelings, "I am happy to meet Japanese fans through a special solo performance. Thank you for coming here and I will be able to meet you again with a new look, so please look forward to it in the future."

On February 23rd, a message video to commemorate the fan meeting was released through EXO's Japanese fan club channel. In the released video, EXO members Xiumin, Suho, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, D.O, Kai, and Sehun were captured. In particular, the coolness of EXO, who boasted in a blue fashion even though they debuted for 12 years, catches the eye. The full EXO group has gathered for the first time in about 5 years since the regular 5th album repackage 'Love Shot' in December 2018. Fans were delighted to see the EXO members gathered in one place after a long time.

