EXO's Kai, Lee Seung Gi, Jo Bo Ah & more to headline Netflix's new original variety show 'From The New World'

Eun Ji Won and Park Na Rae are also part of 'From The New World'. Read on to find out details.

Just the title of the new variety original show has us going! Earlier today, JTBC released an exclusive report confirming that Netflix will be producing a new original variety show titled, 'From The New World' (working title) and release it by the end of the year. The new variety show will feature EXO's Kai, Lee Seung Gi, Jo Bo Ah, Eun Ji Won and Park Na Rae as the official cast members.

An entertainment official confirmed to JTBC that the cast members filmed in Oedo, Geoje-si, Gyeongsangnam-do until last month and plan to greet viewers with their new offering by the end of this year. While we aren't aware of the details for the new variety original show, it promises to offer healing and harmony as the cast members filmed for the variety show on an island in Oedo, where the beautiful ocean synchronised itself with the breathtaking scenery. The members will indulge in some interesting activities in this gorgeous location!

There is a lot of excitement around the chosen cast members. Lee Seung Gi and Eun Ji Won are crowned as the 'Variety King' and 'Variety Queen', having previously worked together on KBS 2TV's '2 Days & 1 Night' and tvN's 'New Journey To The West.' Also, EXO's Kai, Jo Bo Ah and Park Na Rae are expected to brighten the variety show with their charisma and star power. Stay tuned for further details.

