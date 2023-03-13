EXO’s Kai makes his much-awaited comeback, drops 3rd mini album Rover

EXO’s dancer Kai has just dropped his 3rd mini album and fans could not be happier. Kai’s latest release ‘Rover’ officially marks his highly-anticipated March comeback. Kai’s last solo release ‘Peaches’ was almost two years ago and the gap between the two releases further contributed to fans’ eagerness towards Kai’s latest release. ‘Rover’ is an album that is jam-packed with 6 tiny euphonious treats. While the title track has an addictive ring to it, Bomba has more of a nonchalant appeal to it.

‘Rover’ MV

SM Entertainment has just dropped the official music video for Rover’s title track ‘Rover’ on their official YouTube channel SMTOWN. The video is 3 minutes long and is an absolute treat both visually and musically. The video starts off with a sombre music that gradually paves way for Kai’s soft vocals. As the video progresses, viewers get to see a princely Kai dancing around and executing some splendidly complex choreography that only he can portray as effortless.

The song is addictive, soft and is embellished with multiple beat drops that make the song simply irresistible. If you find yourself listening to it over and over, chances are, you are not alone. Within a short span of 2 hours, the official music video of ‘Rover’ has managed to garner over a whopping 327,000 views. While the music video is an amalgam of its vocal and visual appeal, there are a myriad of seemingly trivial factors that contribute to the song’s overall aesthetic appeal. The song’s art direction for starters is simply immaculate. Starting off with an almost corporate setting the video swiftly transitions into a glamorous setting where viewers get to look at Kai as his on-brand, fashionable, authentic self.

‘Rover’- The 3rd mini album

‘Rover’ as an album is not just an extension of its title track. It is filled with 6 tracks that sound like they belong together but are simultaneously a world apart from each other. While ‘Rover’ has a catchy charm to it, Bomba’s charm lies in its carefree, nonchalant music. ‘Bomba’ lets Kai hit those high notes that make listeners fall in love with the song. The album’s last track ‘Sinner’ sounds like an impeccable conclusion to a fantastic album. The fifteen minutes of diverse music styles are concluded by the sombre composition of Kai’s ‘Sinner’.

