EXO member Kai goes viral for sleek waist and divine proportions during Inkigayo live performance

EXO’s dancer Kai has recently gone viral for his latest ‘Rover’ performance at Inkigayo. The EXO member gave a spectacular performance as he flexed his tiny waist and godlike proportions in a chic crop t-shirt. Kai has once again taken the internet by storm but this time not just for his immaculate dance moves but also his divine figure. His latest performance at Inkigayo stunned netizens across the world. Kai dropped his latest single ‘Rover’ just last week. The musically catchy and visually gripping MV was quick to get noticed and was picked by many for improvised choreographies and other edits.

EXO member Kai recently dropped his 3rd mini album ‘Rover’. Released on March 13, 2023, Rover consists of 6 tracks. The title track ‘Rover’ is currently the most popular song from the album. The aesthetically pleasing official music video of the song currently has over 11.7 million views. The video starts off on a sombre note before finally transitioning into an energising musical experience. The gripping beats of the song are then brilliantly complimented by Kai’s powerful dance moves. Another speciality of the video is Kai’s flawless sense of style.

Throughout the music video, viewers get to see Kai move from outfit to outfit head parallel to the shift in the overall tone of the song. Kai’s last release, ‘Peaches’ was a long time ago. There was a significant time-gap between ‘Peaches’ and ‘Rover’ which definitely contributed to fans’ enthusiasm vis-a-vis the album. With the release of ‘Rover’, Kai has done justice to his fans’ anticipation. In the album Kai has offered an amalgam of six very addictive songs. While ‘Rover’ has its own charm, ‘Bomba’ is a reggaeton-inspired miracle. ‘Bomba’ is nothing like what we have seen so far and makes for a smooth transition from the sombre appeal of ’Slidin’.

Kai is a 29-year-old South Korean K-pop idol who is a member of K-pop group EXO. Kai debuted as a part of SM Entertainment's boy group EXO in 2011. Soon after its debut, EXO went on to become one of the most popular K-pop groups both within and outside South Korea. Kai, today, is a popular K-pop idol who is known not just as a part of his group but also as a phenomenal individual artist. Besides his activities as an idol, Kai is also known for his divine taste in fashion, something that he often makes headlines for.

