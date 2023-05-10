EXO’s Kai reveals his new look before military enlistment; REVEALS reason for crying during free fanmeet

On May 10th, through a private message platform, Kai revealed his short-cut hair before entering the training center. Kai is about to enter the army training center for his military service on May 11th. After receiving basic military training, Kai continues his alternative service as a social worker. Previously, Kai held a free fan meeting on May 9th and met fans. Kai said, "I'm sorry and sad that I won't be able to see you, but there will be many better days ahead."

Kai’s enlistment:

Kai also said that thanks to (the fan meeting), he thinks he’ll be back soon, while he shaved his hair. He doesn't think he’s ever shaved his hair short since he was in second grade, in elementary school. He promised to send a picture to his fans. Kai revealed his short hairstyle to fans.

Kai’s fan meet:

Kai opened the fan meeting with his solo debut song 'Mmmh' and presented the stages of 'Peaches' and 'Rover'. He had a comfortable conversation with fans and read the letters he had written in advance. He took photo cards in various poses in advance for fans who miss Kai and left precious memories by capturing fans' images on his cell phone. Kai said, "It was even more disappointing because I was preparing for a solo concert in August. I shed tears because of the passion and hard work I prepared. I'm not shaken. Let's do our best for each other. I will be spending my time studying, practicing hard, and fulfilling my military duty, so please wait for me.”

Suho’s surprise appearance:

At the end of the fan meeting, EXO's leader Suho expressed his regret about enlisting in a surprise video letter saying, fans are sad about his sudden enlistment and he was also bitter. But he hoped that Jongin’s (Kai’s real name) time is valuable and he enjoys and has a good time. He hoped he would return safely and in good health. He expressed his love for Kai and said that he could not imagine what EXO would be like without him.

