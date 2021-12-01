EXO's Kai rockets through global iTunes charts with 'Peaches'; To hold 1st solo concert on THIS date

EXO’s Kai is reigning over global music charts with his newest album! On November 30, Kai made his highly-anticipated comeback with his second solo mini-album 'Peaches', coupled with the title track. Following the album’s release, 'Peaches' soared to the top of iTunes Top Albums charts in 58 regions including India.

'Peaches' is a medium-tempo R&B genre song that has an addictive melody with a heavy bass. Also, the mini-album entered the European iTunes album chart at second place and Worldwide Apple Music Album Chart at number 38. The title song of the same name, 'Peaches,' debuted on world charts as well. It took the third spot of the Worldwide iTunes Song Chart and sixth place at the European iTunes Song Chart. Furthermore, 'Peaches' also placed at the number 1 spot on the digital album sales chart on China’s QQ Music, and the title track of the same name topped the real-time chart on Japan’s music platform AWA.

Meanwhile, some good news for EXO-Ls! CGV announced on December 1 that Kai's first solo concert will be broadcast live on December 12. 'Beyond LIVE #Cinema - KAI: KLoor' is an online paid concert that is broadcast live worldwide through Beyond Live. Fans can buy tickets for Kai's first online concert on December 1 at 3 pm KST (11:30 am IST) through the Beyond Live app.

CGV will continue to collaborate with Beyond Live to present amazing content that can be enjoyed in theatres. In September, SHINee's Key's solo concert 'Beyond Live - Key: Grocs in the Keyland' was broadcast live for the first time in 6 theatres, selling out all seats. We hope to see a similar euphoria for Kai's debut solo concert. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further updates.

