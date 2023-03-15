EXO’s Kai sets new achievement as Rover tops iTunes Charts in 45 countries like India, Brazil and more

EXO's Kai's mini-album 'Rover' is recording good results both at home and abroad.

Kai's third mini-album ‘Rover,’ released on March 13th, topped the iTunes Top Album Chart in 40 regions around the world, including Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Chile. In addition, 'Rover' took first place in domestic music charts daily, including Hanteo Chart and Circle Retail Album Chart, and ranked first in China's QQ Music digital album sales chart and music video chart in Korea.

This album includes the title song 'Rover', 'Black Mirror', 'Slidin'', 'Bomba', 'Say You Love Me', 'Sinner' and a total of six songs. Meanwhile, Kai is scheduled to appear on MBC FM4U's 'Noon Song of Hope', to talk about his new album. The title song of the same name, 'Rover', is a song that contains Kai's wild charm. It is a remake of 'Mr. Rover' released last year by Bulgarian female singer Dara. As Kai reinterpreted, the intense and moderate charm was highlighted. Like the title, 'Rover' contains a story about a wanderer. The content is that he throws off the eyes that bind his and others' lives freely. It is a rhythmical dance genre featuring a heavy 808 bass and various percussions such as marimba and bells, and the addictive melody is full of hip charm.

Kai thought of when he heard the keyword 'Wanderer' is a biker that moves freely on the road. Bleached hair, a racing leather jacket and sunglasses exude a free spirit. Combined with the song, it feels like an outlaw in a western movie. The performance is the part where you can get a glimpse of Kai's tough yet sexy side. The action of starting the engine before the start of the chorus reminds me of a biker, and the action of striking the hands and feet together with the dancers in line with the repeated chorus creates a sense of pleasure. Above all, the choreography that adjusts the dynamics according to the flow of the song makes it impossible to take your eyes off it.

