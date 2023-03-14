EXO’s Kai, SF9’s Yoo Taeyang exchange numbers thanks to fans’ help and Rover dance challenge

Fans of EXO member Kai and SF9 member Yoo Taeyang turned into the perfect wing people and were able to reach their goal in a short span of time. March 13 will be written down in the EXO-L and Fantasy history books for Yoo Taeyang was finally able to score his idol EXO member Kai’s personal contact number. And it was none other than their respective fans who made it possible.

Kai and Yoo Taeyang’s friendship

While the junior idol has expressed his adoration and respect for the EXO member, he was finally able to meet him in July 2022 when the two performed for the 'Hallyu Pop Fest 2022 London'. After snapping some photos Yoo Taeyang shared them on his personal Instagram handle further expressing his admiration. Well, it seems that his fanship has turned into friendship after he shared a dance cover of Kai’s new song ‘Rover’ which the artist shared on his own Instagram story. Soon Kai asked him to do the challenge together which ensued in a hilarious turn of events.

Kai and Yoo Taeyang consulting fans about working together

The EXO spoke about how he mustered courage finally by commenting and asking Yoo Taeyang to dance with him because he’s ‘Rover’. As the SF9 member gladly accepted and asked to contact him anytime, Kai seemed flustered as he finds it difficult to text someone first. He liked Yoo Taeyang’s comment and returned to speak with his fans, saying he’ll worry about the rest tomorrow.

On the other hand, Yoo Taeyang seemed just as panicked about asking to be contacted and laughed because how would Kai since they did not have each other’s numbers. To this Fantasys asked him to DM Kai, and the star went ahead and did just that surprising the senior K-pop idol. Working on his reply repeatedly, Kai shared how he included many exclamations and laughing marks, impressed with Yoo Taeyang’s straightforwardness in asking for his contact number. Unbeknownst to each of them, it was in fact their fans who made this possible, giving us a legendary interaction.

Now we wait for EXO’s Kai and SF9’s Yoo Taeyang’s ‘Rover’ challenge video!

