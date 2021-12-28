EXO's Kai snags THESE two awards at the 2021 Asian Pop Music Awards

EXO's Kai won two awards at the 2021 Asian Pop Music Awards! Kai won the 'Best Male Artist' for Overseas Category amidst the numerous international and domestic nominees. Kai's first solo debut song, 'Mmmh,' also won as one of the 'People's Choice Award' for the Overseas Category.

The Asian Pop Music Awards is one of the most significant awards events in China, held every end of the year. The Asian Pop Music Awards announced their winners through the VVV Music Group YouTube channel with this year's presenter, the 'Movie King' of Hong Kong, China - Simon Yam. Several domestic and international artists were nominated at this year's event and featured 15 categories, including Best Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Music Video, Best Dance Performance, and others.

The Asian Pop Music Awards ceremony is international and it is based on the votes of the judges. This marks EXO Kai's worldwide impact as a soloist and proves why he is considered a force to reckon with and a world-class performer to say the least!

Last month, Kai released his second mini-album 'Peaches', which ranked first in the iTunes Top Albums chart in 65 regions all over the world, the QQ Music digital album sales chart in China, and the AWA real-time surge chart in Japan.

