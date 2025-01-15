EXO's Kai thanks fans for 31st birthday wishes; shares handsome PIC raising excitement for military discharge in Feb
EXO's Kai recently celebrated his 31st birthday. He shared a new social media update after a long time, thanking fans for all the wishes. Read on to check it out.
EXO's Kai has come online after a long time. Fans have been eagerly waiting for his new update and it finally arrived on his 31st birthday. The K-pop idol thanked his fans for warm wishes and shared a new picture, showcasing his simple yet handsome military looks.
On January 14, Kai turned 31, receiving a lot of warm birthday wishes from the fans. Taking to his Instagram, he shared a new story with the caption, "Thank you."
In the picture, the EXO member is seen rocking his winter ensemble paired with a pair of glasses and a cute beanie. He sported a subtle smile and a soft gaze, winning hearts with his handsomeness. Kai is currently serving in the military, so he hasn't been chronically online lately. So, his surprise birthday update won fans' hearts.
Check out his Instagram story here:
Meanwhile, on January 14, EXO's Weverse account also shared birthday wishes for Kai. They posted an update titled KAI'S ORDINARY DAY, writing, "2025 HAPPY KAI B-DAY."
The agency also included lyrics from EXO's hit song Falling For You: "I want to run to you and embrace you on your shoulders / Have you been waiting for me for so long / My heart is full of thoughts about meeting you. It’s okay to have high expectations.”
Back on May 10, 2023, Kai began his military service. He is serving his enlistment as a social service agent. Completing his 18-month-long service, he is expected to return home early in February.
Due to his enlistment, he was unable to participate in EXO's 7th full album, EXIST's, release in July 2023. He was also absent from their promotional activities for the title track, Cream Soda. Fans are now eagerly looking forward to Kai's military discharge next month. He is expected to also focus on his solo music career after returning.
