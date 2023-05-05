EXO’s Kai to hold free fan meeting before military enlistment; Where to watch online?

Kai, the main dancer and vocalist of EXO, has been active in the entertainment industry for over a decade, captivating audiences with his smooth moves and soulful voice. His managing agency SM Entertainment announced that he will be holding a fan meeting before enlisting for his mandatory military service.

SM Entertainments announcement

On May 4, SM Entertainment announced that Kai will be holding a free fan meeting which is scheduled for May 9, just two days before his military enlistment. The fan meeting will take place at Seoul's YES 24 Live Hall.

SM Entertainment stated, “Because of the venue's limited capacity, the event will be free, with pre-registration accepted from members of [EXO's] official paid fan club [EXO-L-ACE 3, ACE 2]." Those who are unable to attend will be able to watch it live on EXO's YouTube page." They continued, "As this is a space prepared for those who love Kai to be with him, we ask for your understanding even if there are many shortcomings.”

Significance of the fan meeting

This fan meeting holds a special significance for Kai and his followers as it will be his last public appearance before enlisting in the military. Fans from all around the world are eagerly waiting for this fan meeting to show their love and support for the artist. Kai shed tears during a live broadcast, stating, "I prepared a lot, but it's a pity."

The announcement of the fan meeting comes just a day after the news of Kai’s enlistment to the military on May 11. However, the location and time of enlistment will be kept private.

Fans happy about the fan meeting

Kai’s fan meeting announcement has already created a buzz among EXO-Ls, who are eagerly anticipating the event. Fans have taken to social media to express their excitement, with many of them sharing their plans to tune in for the virtual event. Kai has always been an excellent performer and an entertainer, and this event promises to be another unforgettable experience for his fans. This virtual event is expected to give fans a glimpse into Kai’s personal and professional life, and it's going to be a great way to send him off before his enlistment.

Fans of EXO’s Kai are in for a treat with his upcoming in-person and virtual meeting, which will surely be an emotional event, with fans eager to show their love and support for the talented performer. This event is a great way for fans to come together and celebrate Kai’s music and career. Don't forget to mark your calendars and tune in to catch the unforgettable performance by the one and only Kai.

