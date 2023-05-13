EXO’s Kai’s agency asks fans to refrain from sending mail and letters to artist’s military training center

On May 12th, SM Entertainment posted a notice on the fan community KWANGYA CLUB regarding Information on Internet letters and mails during Kai's training camp.They said, “we would like to inform EXO-L (fandom name) to cooperate.” They continued that they know all too well the feelings of the fans who worry about and support Kai, but a large amount of letters and mails will start coming in at the training center all at once. In that case, it is difficult to store and may be lost, and many difficulties in the training center may occur, such as delays in the delivery of letters from other trainees due to many printed letters which will inevitably happen during Kai's training period.

Kai:

They asked that the fans refrain from using internet letters and sending mail and if they leave a message in Bubble or in the EXO-L community in the Kwangya Club, they plan to deliver it so that everyone can check it after the training period is over. After enlisting in the army training center, Kai plans to serve as a social service worker after receiving basic military training. Kai is the 7th member of the team following Xiumin, D.O., Suho, Chen, Baekhyun, and Chanyeol to fulfill his national defense obligations.

Here’s the full letter:

Hello.

With the warm support of EXO-Ls, KAI entered the training center safely. During the training period, it is thought that there is a large amount of Internet letters and mails to be sent to KAI, so EXO-Ls are giving instructions for cooperation.

We know all too well the feelings of the fans who care about and support KAI, but if a large amount of letters and mail occur at the training center at once, it may be difficult to store and may be lost. There can be many difficulties in the training center, such as possible. Inevitably, during KAI's training period, please refrain from using her Internet mail and sending mail.

If you want to send a message to KAI, please leave it in the KAI bubble message or the EXO-L community within the Kwangya Club. After the training period, we plan to send it to Kai so that everyone can check it, so we ask for your understanding and cooperation.

thank you

