EXO's Lay sends stan Twitter in a meltdown as THIS character in C Drama 'Crime Crackdown'

Attention EXO-Ls, EXO's Lay is coming to steal our hearts! The handsome and talented rapper, performer and one-ninth of the supergroup EXO's Lay surprised EXO-Ls when he made a brief appearance in EXO's special anniversary comeback 'Don't Fight The Feeling'. Fans were overjoyed to see him featuring in the eponymous title track, his first comeback since 'Tempo' in 2018.

Now, Lay has managed to send stan Twitter in a meltdown with his swoon-worthy avatar in the new Chinese drama, 'Crime Crackdown'! On August 9, the action drama starring Sun Hong Lei, Liu Yi Jun and EXO‘s Lay premiered on BTV, Dragon TV and Tencent Video. The drama gained a lot of attention from audiences thanks to the thrilling premise and of course, Lay's new avatar in the series. Lay portrays the role of the fierce policeman Lin Hao and as expected looks sharp and dashing!

Lay actively works in China and has starred in various dramas such as 'The Golden Eyes', 'Empress of the Ming', 'Operation Love', 'The Mystic Nine' and 'To Be A Better Man'. Lay is the only Chinese member who stayed back in EXO and continues to feature as a formidable part of the nine-member group! We would love to see more of your work Lay!

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: EXO members take a giant leap as Lay joins them for special anniversary album Don't Fight The Feeling

Have you watched the first episode of 'Crime Crackdown'? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.