EXO's Lay to join Lauv for special Run Back To You performance at Seoul Jazz Festival 2024

EXO's Lay is set to join American singer-songwriter Lauv for a special performance of Run Back To You at the Seoul Jazz Festival on June 2. This highly anticipated collaboration stage will mark the first time since Lay's dynamic stage presence and Lauv's emotive pop style would be witnessed live, promising an unforgettable musical experience for fans.

EXO's Lay is set to join Lauv for a special performance of their collaborative track Run Back To You at the Seoul Jazz Festival on June 2. This exciting event marks the first collaboration between Lay and the American singer-songwriter and producer Lauv.

Run Back To You is an all-English track that skillfully blends contemporary pop melodies with nostalgic retro vibes, showcasing the unique talents of both artists. In the accompanying music video, Lay and Lauv take their moves to the streets, delivering a visually captivating performance that complements the song's infectious rhythm and emotive lyrics.

The Seoul Jazz Festival, now in its 16th year, will be held from May 31 to June 2 at four venues in Seoul's Olympic Park. The festival boasts a diverse lineup of around 60 artists from both Korea and abroad, offering a rich tapestry of musical genres and styles. Lay and Lauv's performance is one of the most anticipated acts, promising to deliver an unforgettable experience for festival-goers.

Meanwhile, watch the music video for Run Back To You here;

Fans of EXO, Lay, and Lauv are eagerly looking forward to this unique performance, which underscores the international reach and collaborative spirit of contemporary music.

More details about Lay’s latest solo activities

Zhang Yixing, known professionally as Lay, has been making significant strides in his career. In April 2024, Lay made a highly anticipated comeback to the Korean music scene with a new album, marking his return with promotions on various music shows.

This comeback was facilitated by former SM producer Jung Chang-wan under n.cH Entertainment. Additionally, Lay's first artist, Le'v, debuted in August 2023 under his Chromosome Entertainment Group. In September 2023, Lay signed with Range Media Partners, signaling his plans to expand his activities in Hollywood. Lay continues to solidify his position as a versatile and influential figure in the global entertainment industry.

