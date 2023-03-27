EXO’s maknae Sehun rumoured to have a pregnant girlfriend? SM Entertainment denies baseless claims

EXO's Sehun is caught up in groundless premarital pregnancy rumours and takes tough action.

On March 27th, SM Entertainment said, "The rumours about Sehun circulated online are completely unfounded and false facts, and it is an obvious criminal act to spread malicious content that is different from the facts. We are currently monitoring the situation where the post has been deleted, or the original poster and spreaders of rumours, and we will take strong legal action."

Previously, an unconfirmed article that Sehun's non-celebrity girlfriend was pregnant spread around the online community. It was suggested as evidence that the woman in question posted a picture suggestive of her pregnancy on her own KakaoTalk profile background picture. In addition, rumours gained weight as a post saying that they had seen an idol member at the obstetrics and gynaecology clinic was recently posted. However, this was just baseless nonsense. Sehun's side immediately warned of a response, and speculative posts were also deleted.

On March 5th, Sehun's travel vlog video titled '? (question mark)' was posted on EXO's official YouTube channel. In the released video, Sehun said, “There are really many mountains in our country,” and drove to Jecheon, laughing and saying, “This is it. My purpose is this. You can go like this. But do you know where I am going?” he asked. He said, "I think it's my first time going to Jecheon. “I’m leaving for healing,” he said. “That’s why I just captured it on camera. It doesn't mean anything," he said. While on the move, Sehun visited a restaurant and said, “Actually, I don’t even know right now. This (video) concept,” he said, “I don’t know. Suddenly I feel like I have to do something. It's because I'm in front of the camera." He continued, “You can’t deviate from the purpose,” and “It feels strange to do this alone. What should I do? I don't know either," he laughed. When the food he ordered came out, Sehun, who was eating, was worried about the amount of food and said, "Shall I make you laugh?"

