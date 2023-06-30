EXO’s nostalgic Hear Me Out music video out now; Fans happy to see group's comeback

With their second pre-released song Hear Me Out, EXO aims to showcase a different charm from their seventh full-length album. The agency, SM Entertainment, just dropped the music video for fans to enjoy.

Hear Me Out MV released

Hear Me Out is a chilled R&B genre track with a nostalgic touch, captivating listeners with heartfelt lyrics sung in sweet vocals, conveying honest emotions to someone who is hesitant about embarking on love. Everything from the stunning visuals to the lyrics to the melody will take you back in time. Even without flashy colors, hard choreography, or beat drops, the song is a sensation in itself. By far the song has over 9 million views on YouTube. The video starts with a little boy running across a forest throwing a stone into the river. It then transitions to the adulthood of EXO members; they are all ready to create history. It's definitely a masterpiece.

EXO's seventh full-length album, titled EXIST, incorporates the English word meaning 'existence,' symbolizing that EXO exists in every moment. This album has garnered significant attention as it marks EXO's comeback after a considerable period of time.

SM Entertainment creating the hype

Leading up to their comeback, EXO has been releasing teaser photos of each member sequentially on social media since the 26th, culminating in the release of a group teaser photo at midnight on the 29th. The teaser images, shared on EXO's official social media accounts, depict Chen and Kai captivating viewers with their deep gazes in a natural and cozy setting. While Kai showcases a modern Gen-Z look, Chen embraces a classic silhouette. Furthermore, EXO's seventh full-length album, EXIST, will be available on various music platforms at 6 PM on July 10 and will also be released physically on the same day.

Earlier, teaser images featuring Xiumin, Baekhyun, and Chanyeol were also unveiled, showcasing a harmonious atmosphere and a friendly demeanor among the three members. Prior to that, Suho, D.O., and Sehun had their teaser images released, exuding a bright and sweet vibe, leading fans to anticipate a soft, upbeat, and enjoyable new song.

