EXO’s pre-release Hear Me Out dominates global iTunes charts; Fans celebrate the latest feat

At 6 p.m. KST on June 30, EXO released their new song called Hear Me Out, which will be featured on their highly anticipated album EXIST. Shortly after its debut, the song quickly soared to climb the number one spot on iTunes charts worldwide.

EXO's Hear Me Out on the verge of creating history

As of July 1, EXO is basking in the glory of their pre-release track, Hear Me Out. The song has conquered the iTunes charts in more than thirty-seven countries around the globe. This remarkable achievement has not only brought pride to the group but has also solidified their influence in the Korean music industry.

After an eagerly anticipated two-year wait, fans are overjoyed and have been quick to declare that Hear Me Out is the first song from SM Entertainment in 2023 to reach such a milestone, surpassing the accomplishments of other groups under the agency. Following a two-year break, the group has now reunited and is eagerly preparing for their highly anticipated comeback. The moment fans caught wind of this accomplishment, they took to social media to express their joy and flooded their feeds with messages of congratulations for the group.

Fans celebrate the group's latest victory

Fans have been showering praise upon the captivating music video for Hear Me Out, hailing it as the new anthem of the summer with its refreshing concept. They are thoroughly enjoying the song, playing it on repeat to their heart's content. Moreover, fans have enthusiastically taken part in the Hear Me Out challenge on TikTok, eagerly hoping that the group members will come across their videos and acknowledge their efforts.

In addition to its international achievements, the track also secured the top spot on the digital sales charts of KuGou Music in China and QQ Music. Meanwhile, EXO is gearing up for their group comeback after a hiatus of more than two years. Their seventh full-length album, titled EXIST, is set to be released on July 10 at 6 p.m. KST. A big congratulations to EXO for the incredible success of their latest song! The music video for Hear Me Out is currently making waves, claiming the impressive No. 3 spot on YouTube's trending list.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXO’s nostalgic Hear Me Out music video out now; Fans happy to see group's comeback