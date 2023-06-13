EXO’s pre-release track Let Me In gains No 1 spot on iTunes charts in 33 regions; Details here

EXO's Let Me In topped the iTunes Top Song Chart in 33 countries like Brazil, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Singapore, Mexico, Peru, the Philippines, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Thailand, Venezuela, El Salvador, Malaysia, Chile, Ecuador, Kazakhstan, Laos, Panama, Romania, Sri Lanka and many other, proving the popularity of the group in the global scene as well.

Let Me In:

Likewise, Let Me In comes out on top in digital album sales of QQ Music and Kugou Music in China and the music video chart worldwide and in South Korea, winning a lot of affection in the South Korean market too. Before releasing their seventh regular album, EXO released the dreamy ballad Let Me In. Alongside the arrival of the sound source and music video, you can likewise see every part's picture communicating their love for fans in profound words. The news of the pre-release of another new song, Hear Me Out, the release of a teaser image, the release of the title song's music video, and other information was included in the regular 7th album schedule poster that was shared on EXO's official social media handles on June 13. It further raises expectations.

EXO’s activities:

EXO will pre-release the music video for the new song Hear Me Out on June 30th at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST), according to the poster that was released. The full-length album that EXO will release next month is their first in about three years and eight months since their regular sixth album, OBSESSION, which came out in November 2019. Chen, Baekhyun, and Xiumin, who had filed a complaint with the Fair Trade Commission against SM Entertainment for 'abuse of trader position,' also attracted attention on June 4 by announcing that they would participate in this comeback. In the meantime, EXO will release its seventh regular album, EXIST, on July 10. Fans are excited to see the members on-screen again but Kai will not be a part of the main comeback MV and the title of that song has not been revealed yet.

