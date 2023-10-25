EXO's questionable absence from 2024 SM Artists Season's Greetings sparks hilarious fan reactions

SM Entertainment announced the 2024 SM Artists Season's Greetings recently on Kwangya's official social media accounts. To much surprise, one of the company's active K-pop groups EXO was nowhere to be seen on the list of greetings by various K-pop groups. Even since D.O.'s announcement of leaving SM Entertainment came out, fans have speculated about the group's future with the agency.

SM Entertainment leaves out EXO from 2024 SM Artists Season's Greetings

Just like every K-pop group prepares something special for their fans at the end of the year, SM Entertainment also has an ongoing tradition of releasing season greetings. But this year, what's the most noticeable is the absence of EXO, one of the most loved K-pop groups in the industry. A recent reveal by Kwangya's official accounts showed there were no season's greetings by EXO included in the list.

As soon as this was brought to the fans' notice, many started trending EXO freedom on micro-blogging site X (formerly Twitter). Previously, one of the EXO members D.O. announced his departure from the agency following his exclusive contract expiration. He plans to set up his own agency to manage his solo projects. The news left everyone in a frenzy but later on the agency, SM Entertainment clarified that there would be no change in EXO's group activities. Suho, the leader of EXO also assured fans of the same.

Fans question EXO's future activities with SM Entertainment

This sudden development by SM Entertainment has drawn mixed reactions from the fandom. While some celebrate, what is considered a speculation of EXO leaving SM Entertainment, others feel cheated and raise questions about the unfair treatment of the K-pop group. Hilarious fan edits surfaced showing the fateful end of the pink company if EXO leaves. EXO was previously also not a part of SMCU Express, the agency's annual performance event where all SM Entertainment's artists come together to hold one mega concert or collaborate with each other on different tracks.

