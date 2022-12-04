EXO’s Sehun and ASTRO’S Cha Eun Woo attend a luxury fashion show in Cairo

Recently, famous idol-actors, Sehun and Cha Eun Woo flew all the way to Egypt as they attended a luxury fashion event. On December 3, 2022 alongside many other popular personalities they made an appearance at the Men’s Fall Collection 2023.

The two artists not only witnessed the Men’s Fall Collection 2023 of the high-end luxury brand but also posed for photos with their statement looks. Both idols looked impressive as they posed in front of the alluring Great Pyramids of Giza. This unexpected duo were a part of the long list of celebrities who attended the event. International stars such as Naomi Campbell, Robert Pattinson, Lewis Hamilton, Suki Waterhouse, Aron Piper and many more were also present.

About Sehun

Oh Se Hun is a member of K-pop's most loved group EXO. He is a popular rapper, singer, actor, dancer, and model loved by many. Sehun made his debut in the entertainment industry in 2012 with the group EXO. Since then he has appeared in various variety shows as well as television dramas. Some of his popular works include ‘Dokgo Rewind’ (2018) and ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up’ (2021).

About Cha Eun Woo

Cha Eun Woo who is known for his remarkable visuals is well known globally for his contribution in the Kpop and Kdrama world. He made his debut with the boy group ASTRO in the year 2016. After this Cha Eun Woo continued thriving in the industry with his appearances in various movies and dramas. He is best known for his roles in ‘The Best Hit’ (2017) , ‘My Id is Gangnam Beauty’ (2018), ‘True Beauty’ (2020).